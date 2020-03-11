Rising cases

Its alarming news to hear that coronavirus cases in Pakistan have risen to 16 after nine infections were confirmed within a few days. This deadly disease is spreading rampantly across continents. China, in the meantime, has not spared any stone unturned to tackle this disease. As they say, prevention is better than cure. We need to prevent this virus from every corner of our country. Throwing a light on global statistics, so far 4,027 have lost their lives out of 114,458 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The global outbreak has caused grave repercussions around the world. Its high time that all provinces and parties of Pakistan were on one page to devise a comprehensive strategy to fight this deadly disease.

Nasir Soomro

Karachi