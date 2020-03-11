Miami Open to go ahead

MIAMI: Organisers of the Miami Open said Monday the tennis tournament was still set to go ahead, a day after the ATP/WTA Indian Wells event in California was cancelled due to coronavirus.

A brief statement released by the Miami Open organisers on Twitter said preparations for the March 23-April 5 event were “moving forward as scheduled.”

“Safety remains a top priority, and we are monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely with local, state and federal officials and health organisations in the lead up to the tournament,” the statement said.

“In addition we are working with the ATP and WTA tours on recommended best practices and following CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines closely to provide a safe environment for fans, players and staff,” it added.