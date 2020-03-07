Complainant turns out to be killer of sister

KASUR: A complainant of a murder case turned out to be the killer of his sister here on Friday. Muhammad Umar registered a murder case against Shabir Shah, Nabeela Bibi and two unidentified accused on charges of killing his sister Sajida Bibi on February 6 at Roshanabad locality in the limits of B-Division police. But on suspicion, police arrested Umar and during investigation Umar confessed killing his sister to get whole property of his father. According to police, the killer wanted the share of the property of his sister and she was not willing to accept his such demand. Police also claimed to have arrested co-accused Muhammad Jaffar, cousin of Sajida, and recovered the weapon of murder.