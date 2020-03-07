Open basketball trials on 9th

LAHORE: Lahore Division Basketball Association is holding Open Trials for the selection of Lahore Division Men Basketball Team will be held on March 9 under the supervision of Syed Madood Jafary and Muhmood Butt.

The women trails will be held at Don Basso boys high school, empress road Lahore at 04.00 pm.. All Lahore based basketball clubs is advised to send their best basketball players to participate in open trials on given date, time and venue.

The selected Lahore Division Basketball Men team will participate in up-coming National Men’s Basketball Championship scheduled to be held from March 24 at Lahore.