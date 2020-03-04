Pak boxers off to Jordan for Olympic qualifiers

ISLAMABAD: Three Pakistan boxers along with coach left here to compete in the Olympic Qualifying round starting in Jordan from March 4-14.

The boxers include Mahmud ul Hussain (75kg), Gul Zeb (69kg) and M Asif (52kg) along with the Olympian and AIBA three star coach Arshad Hussain.

Secretary General Pakistan Boxing Federation Lt. Col (retd) M. Nasir Ijaz Tung saw off the team at the Islamabad International Airport. Qualifying round was earlier planned in Wuhan (China) but the IOC Boxing Task Force decided to shift the venue to Jordan due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

“Despite the lack of funds and support from the government we have managed to pull resources for sending the team to participate in the qualifying round, as international participations are essential for giving the much-needed exposure to Pakistani Boxers” said President, Pakistan Boxing Federation M Khalid Mehmood.