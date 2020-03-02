Aligarh Club beat Ghazi Abad Sports Club

LAHORE: Aligarh Club beat Ghazi Abad Sports Club by one wicket to move into the Qualifier Round of the 1st OTC Lahore Challenge Cup One Day Club Cricket Tournament at Aligarh ground here.

Both teams scored 227 runs in their allotted 35 overs. According to the tournament rules, Aligarh Club were declared the winners as they had lost one wicket less than Ghazi Abad Sports.

Scores: Aligarh Club: 227-7 in 35 overs (Rizwan Aslam 59, Javid Malik 43, Zain Ul Abdeen 26; Aqib Mehmood 2-34, M Tariq 2-50, M Umer 2-57).

Ghazi Abad Sports: 227-8 in 35 overs (Hamza Shabeer 77, Hamza Maqsood 53, M Umer 40; M Imran 4-50, Iftekhar 2-29).