'No hope of improvement in economy'

LAHORE : Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza has lambasted the PTI government for the record inflation and said there was no hope that the economic situation would improve in the near future as mafias in the government are looting national wealth and making poor people’s lives miserable. In a statement issued here on Saturday Hassan Murtaza said that the economic stagnation and unprecedented inflation had exposed Niazi’s government incompetency on all fronts. He said that skyrocketing prices of essential commodities had made life miserable for the masses. The incompetent government of PTI has snatched the bread from the mouth of the common man and it is facilitating sugar and flour mafias, he said. Imran Niazi made only promises and did nothing for the people. Due to the failed policies of selected government, the inflation of essential commodity prices has increased by 14.6pc, he said. And when they will be asked about inflation, the ‘Bani Gala Gang’ only responded in abuses, he alleged. He criticised the rulers for empty promises to build 5 million houses, provide 10 million jobs to youth and setting up new industrial units in the country.