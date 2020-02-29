Seemi Raheel speaks at Alhamra

LAHORE:The sixth session of “Kuch Yaadein, Kuch Baatein” was held at the Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall. Renowned film, television actress Seemi Raheel was the guest speaker at the event. She shared with the audience her life experiences about her journey.

She said, “I performed positive role always; Pakistan holds its unique place in acting all over the world, our young people are capable in the field of acting, I worked for the betterment of society.” She said, “Moneeza Hashmi encouraged me so she has vital role in my success.” Advising younger generation, Seemi Raheel said, “Do your job honestly because this is the most important thing in your life to get true success.” She thanked and appreciated the initiative taken by Lahore Arts Council Board of Governors, Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi who was also present at the event. Moneeza Hashmi said that Seemi Raheel is a senior actress, who has worked hard throughout her career; her acting is very good leaving many roles that hinder social values. She said, "We talk to the youth through this seat, the representatives of the new generation are benefiting greatly. She thanked Seemi Raheel for sharing her experience there.