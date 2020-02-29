UAE Tour called off early over virus fear

ABU DHABI: The UCI has said the UAE Tour was cancelled due to “suspected” cases of coronavirus as it emerged at least one of the two staff members involved may have tested negative for the disease.

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome and sprinter Mark Cavendish are among a star-studded field of riders now in lockdown in Abu Dhabi, with all riders and staff at the race to be tested.

Statements on Thursday night from the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and organisers RCS Sport said the race had been cancelled due to two positives tests, but on Friday cycling’s world governing body indicated the decision was made before the results were known.

It is now understood at least one of those tests came back negative, but authorities in the United Arab Emirates took the decision to act early to prevent a possible outbreak.

“The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) confirms that the two final stages of the UAE Tour (23-29 February), which were to be raced Friday and Saturday, were cancelled late yesterday evening after two cases of coronavirus were suspected among two staff members of one of the participating teams,” the UCI’s statement said.