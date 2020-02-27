Sindh Education Minister meets SEF officials

KARACHI: Honorable Minister Education Department, Government of Sindh, Mr. Saeed Ghani along with his team visited Sindh Education Foundation (SEF), Government of Sindh.

After a formal introductory session, the Managing Director- SEF Mr. Abdul Kabir Kazi briefed the Honorable Minister about overall portfolio of the Foundation, its Institutional Framework, Foundation’s modus operandi & its’ contributions in the Education sector in Sindh.

Mr. Kazi further, discussed about the SEF ACT 1992, Conduct of Business Rules (2017) where it was agreed that there is a need to work on the same & review in accordance with the Government of Sindh’s policy.

Further, Mr. Kazi shared views regarding Service Structure, Restructuring of SEF Programs under three Regions and then District Offices with respect to the scale of portfolio & geographical location, where, honorable Minister, Mr. Ghani also shared his valuable views on this decision of restructuring which will show positive impact, he added.***