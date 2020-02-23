UN suggests Turkey border crossing for aid to Syria

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations has suggested that the Tal Abiyad border crossing between Syria and Turkey could be used to deliver aid to civilians in northeast Syria after Russia and China blocked the world body from using a crossing point on the Iraqi border to provide help.

Last month, the U.N. Security Council allowed a six-year-long cross-border aid operation to continue from two places in Turkey, but dropped crossing points from Iraq and Jordan due to opposition by Russia and China. Council approval was needed because the Syrian government did not consent.

The 15-member council also asked Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to report back this month on any possible alternative routes to the Al Yarubiyah crossing between Syria and Iraq to ensure aid deliveries.