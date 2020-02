Lahore Tigers, Amar Cables excel in Qureshi Cricket

LAHORE: Two more matches were decided in Ashiq Hussain Qureshi T20 Cup played at Shah Faisal Ground. In first match Lahore Tigers beat Punjab Cottage by 8 wickets.

Scores: Punjab Cottage 159/8 after 20 overs( Abid Ali 38, Liaqat 37, Pervaiz Nazir 24, Tajamal Ch, 3/29). Lahore Tigers 160/2 after 18.5 overs (Muhammad Salman Khan 68*,Farhan Khan 34, Haroon Rasheed 17 and Rizwan Aslam 34*).

Salman Khan was declared man of the match. Later on chief guest Director ST Group of Industries Mian Ahtisham Rasool gave man of the match award to Salman Khan. In second match Amar Cables beat C&Sky in Super Over.

Scores: Amar Cables 155/9 after 20 overs(Rehman Qadir 43, Farhan Asghar 29, Ashraf Ali 16, Jamshaid Salman 15, Muhammad Saeed 3/24). C&Sky 155/8 after 20 overs (Mian Yasir 61, Muhammad Arshad 29 and Nazir Ahmad 25, Bilal Khilji 2/17 and Javaid Khan 2/16). Later chief guest Amar Ilyas Butt gave away man of the match award.