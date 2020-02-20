HK’s Shen upsets Cherghai in ITF Jr Tennis

ISLAMABAD: Hannah Kaile Shen (HKG) upset Dorsa Cherghai (IRI) in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 to move into the semi-finals of the girls’ event of the Tajammul-Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF International Junior Tennis under way at the S.Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex.

In Wednesday’s semis, she broke 9th game in first set and 7th game in second set of her Iranian opponent to book a berth in pre-final. The match lasted for 1 hr 45 minutes. Top seed Ke Ren (China) was leading 1-0 against Amina Saliyayeva (USA) when she conceded the match due to illness. Third seed Mina Toglukdemir and fourth seed Billur Gonlusen (Turkey) also registered straight set wins to move into the semi-finals.

In the boys singles, 4th seed Ahmed Kamil (Pakistan) struggled hard for victory against Nikta Bortnichek (Russia) in a well-contested thrilling three-set match. Wildcard holders Kerem Ozlale and Tuna Nergizoglue (Turkey), and Aryan Giri (Nepal) also moved into the quarter-final by winning their respective matches in straight sets.

In the Boys Doubles event Ahmed Kamil (PAK) / Muhammad Shoaib (PAK) qualified for the semi-final by eliminating Chinese Taipai pair of Kuan Chang Huang (TPE) / Chun Tang (TPE) in straight sets. Min-Hung Kao (TPE) / Araiz Malik (PAK) also moved into the semi-final when they got walk over against 2nd seed Matteo Covato (ITA) / Souta Oomura (JPN) due to muscular injury to Matteo Covato from Italy.

Results: Boys singles (pre-quarter finals): Kerem Ozlale (TUR) bt Qwyn Quittned (AUS) 6-0, 6-2; Tune Nergizoglu (TUR) bt Abdullah (PAK) 6-1, 6-0; Ahmed Kamil (PAK) bt Nikta Bortnichek (RUS) 5-7, 6-2, 6-2; Aryan Giri (NEP) bt Emir Toglukdemir (TUR) 6-0, 6-3.

Girls singles quarter-finals: Hannah Kaile Shen (HKG) bt Dorsa Cherghai (IRI) 6-4, 6-4; Billur Gonlusen (TUR) bt Zhansaya Bakytzhan (KAZ) 6-1, 7-5; Ren Ke (CHN) bt Amina Salibayeva (USA) 1-0 (Retd). Mina Toglukdemir (TUR) bt Zoha Asim (PAK) 6-2, 6-2.

Boys doubles quarter-finals: Ahmed Kamil (PAK)/ Muhammad Shaoib (PAK) bt Kuan Chang Huang (TPE) /Chun Tang (TPE) 6-1, 7-5; Min-Hung Kao (TPE)/ Araiz Malik (PAK) W/O Matteo Covato (ITA)/Sauta Oomura (JPN); Iustin Belea (ROU) / Qwyn Quitiner (AUS) bt Sami Zeb Khan (PAK)/Subhan Bin Salik (PAK) 7-5, 6-2; Birtan Duran (TUR)/Kerem Ozlale (TUR) bt Zalan Khan (PAK)/Raahim Agha (BGR) 6-1, 6-4.

Girls doubles (quarterfinals): Amel Sammari (TUN)/Hannah Kaile Shen (HKG) w/o Amina Salibayeva (USA)/Asima Sazanova (KAZ); Mina Toglukdemir (TUR)/Leyla Nilufer Elmas (TUR) bt Zoha Asim (PAK)/Zhansaya Bakytzhan (KAZ) 6-1, 7-5; Sie Ding Chain (MAS)/Ke Ren (CHN) bt Jeongmin IM (KOR)/Jun Seo Lee (KOR) 6-0, 6-4.