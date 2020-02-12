Kabaddi World Cup 2020: Australia, Germany and India emerge winners

LAHORE: Three more matches were decided on the third day of Kabaddi World Cup 2020 at Punjab Stadium on Tuesday.

Australia, Germany and Indian kabaddi teams demonstrated better raiding and stopping techniques and cruised to comfortable victories against their respective rivals. Australia trounced Azerbaijan by 53-24 in the first match on the third day of Kabaddi World Cup while Germany emerged winner in the second match by 49-28 against England. Strong Indian kabaddi team toppled lowly-ranked Sierra Leone by 45-18 in the third and last match of Kabaddi World Cup 2020 on Tuesday.

It is pertinent mention here that Kabaddi World Cup is being organized jointly by Punjab govt, Sports Board Punjab (SBP) and Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) at three cities of Punjab - Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujrat from February 9 to 16, 2020.

While talking to media, Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said that matches of Kabaddi World Cup 2020 have been organized quite successfully on the first three days at Punjab Stadium.

“By holding Kabaddi World Cup, we have promoted Pakistan’s soft image to international community that Pakistan is a peaceful country. It is a clear message for India and rest of the world that Pakistani people are sports loving. Punjab govt has made best security arrangements for all guest teams during their stay in Pakistan”.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti further said that security situation has been excellent due to wonderful coordination of our law enforcing departments. “The kabbadi lovers have fully enjoyed the thrilling kabaddi matches in Lahore and we are quite upbeat to witness similar exciting kabaddi clashes among best kabaddi players of world in Faisalabad and Gujrat”.

Bhatti informed that after three days’ matches in Lahore, the participating teams will travel to Faisalabad on Feb 12, 2020 and then Gujrat for three days. “After completing their Faisalabad and Gujrat matches, the teams will return to Lahore for semifinal and final matches on Feb 15 and 16, 2020”.

Three more matches will be played on the 4th day of Kabaddi World Cup 2020 on Wednesday in Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium. Canada will face Azerbaijan in the first match at 1.30pm while the second match will be played between Iran and Germany at 2.45pm. Inexperienced Sierra Leone will meet strong England kabaddi team in the third match of the day at 4.00pm.