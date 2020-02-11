PTI and PML-Q mend fences, vow to work together

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) — the coalition partners in the Centre and Punjab — have finally agreed to mend fences after series of negotiations over matters related to development funds and powers in the Punjab province.

The alliance between the PTI and the PML-Q would continue as the issues had been resolved amicably, announced Defence Minister Pervez Khattak at a joint news conference with PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi, here on Monday.

Khattak said all the decisions would be taken after mutual consultation. Reaffirming that all misunderstandings with the PML-Q had been cleared, the defence minister said the two parties were ready to move forward. “We will move forward on every matter with consultations. We will make mutual decisions keeping in view the national interest,” he added.

He further said any misgivings about the government and coalition partners not working together had been removed. “Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), PML-Q and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) will remain as allies for the next three years,” he said, adding: “None of them are abandoning us…the issues between the government and the PML-Q were small and insignificant but were blown out of proportion.”

Khattak said: “We were in contact throughout this whole process. We were partners before and will continue to be partners. The purpose of today’s meeting was to dispel the misunderstandings that there were major differences between the two parties.

“There were some issues that were resolved after sitting down. If you don’t take your allies on board the situation can worsen. Therefore, we will carry out decisions after mutual consultation. Issues will keep cropping up… they crop up in our homes too but we will have to settle them. We assure the people that this partnership will last for the next three years.”

Speaker Punjab Assembly and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervez Elahi told the media his party had full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding the issues with the government had been resolved. “We will make all out efforts to keep the alliance intact till next election. We will move forward with mutual consultation to cope with the challenges being faced by the country.”

Elahi said they had discussed outstanding issues with the government’s team and clarified certain matters. “We had open discussions with the government on outstanding issues. We do not have any doubts about the sincerity and leadership of Prime Minister Khan,” Elahi said, adding: “We have resolved certain matters. In the future too we hope to work together with the government. We can resolve issues amicably by discussing them between ourselves.”

He said each government used to face a different set of challenges. “Therefore whatever situation arises we will face it together, and with mutual consultation and discussions will try to find a solution.” He added the PML-Q wanted the “Tabdeeli” (change) witnessed during the tenure of Prime Minister Khan to benefit those at the tail end. “We [PML-Q] want our union with [the PTI] to continue till the next elections so that we can stand before the people after offering solutions to their problems, then the people will know that we can deliver.”

Earlier, the government committee comprising Pervez Khattak, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar held negotiations with PML-Q leaders, including Housing Minister Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema and former senator Kamil Ali Agha.