Police kill man in custody

LAHORE:Batapur police killed an under-custody accused person in an encounter at Chapa village early in the morning on Friday.

The person who was killed has been identified as Amir Hussain. Police claimed they conducted a raid to arrest Amir's accomplices. His accomplices opened firing. As a result, Amir suffered bullet injury and died. A cop also received bullet injuries. Police collected evidences and started investigation. The killed person was allegedly involved in dacoity and theft cases. The body was removed to morgue.

Youth murdered: A 22-year-old man was killed by unidentified persons near Adda Plot on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Irfan. He left behind a widow and a son. Police reached the scene and collected forensic evidence. Police removed the body to morgue.

Packed body found: The sack-packed body of a 45-year-old man was found at Shahdara Town on Friday. The victim has been identified as Saleem, a resident of Sahiwal. He was running a hotel in Timber Market on Ravi Road. He is survived by a widow, five daughters and a son. Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man was found dead in the Lorri Adda police limits. Police removed the bodies to morgue.

security: Security of mosques, imambargahs and other religious places remained tightened on Jummat-ul-Mubarik in the metropolis.

DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed had issued directions to all the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements. All SPs, DSPs and subordinate officers personally reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements at the religious places. Police officers and officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert at all the sensitive mosques and imambargahs. Police checked all the vehicles and suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the City.

Search operations were also conducted in the sensitive areas of the City. Heavy contingents of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite Force and security agencies participated in the search operations.