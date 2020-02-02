People are talking about —

-- the discriminatory mindset against minorities that is found in many organisations, despite fulfilling all requirements, the case of hiring Muslims against seats reserved for minorities in the Islamabad police department being a case in point. People say while a petition has been filed in the high court against this unfair attitude, it can well be imagined how these minorities will be treated by their colleagues if they win the case and given the jobs they rightly deserve.

-- the news that a rock revered by the people of Thar is under threat of disappearing altogether because of excavators who care two hoots for the sentiments of the residents of the area. Besides being rich in minerals, it is the only water source for humans, birds and animals and it also is a symbol of the civilisation of indigenous communities and their culture. The elected representative from Tharparkar and local government officials should act to stop these greedy people.

-- the good news that the IHC has asked organizers to suggest how Basant can be celebrated in a safe manner in spaces that are designated for the purpose and are situated away from congested areas. People say this is a heartening step by the court as cultural events should not be banned because of the careless and greedy attitude of a few people, so hopefully a viable and safe solution will be found to let the public enjoy this traditional festival.

-- the fact that the government authorities give in to unfair demands by whichever group of persons stages a protest against something that goes against their flouting of rules and regulations, the transporters strike being a recent example. People say this manner of caving in shows weak governance and the traffic officials have rightly pointed out that the decision will cause the so called ‘winners’ of this standoff to be even more defiant against their authority.

--- the manner in which the CDA has been used by political bigwigs to favour their friends and colleagues by illegally allotting them land which was meant for other purposes and that too at throwaway prices. People say now that a detailed list has been provided to the court and investigations will take place they hope that something positive will result by making those who took advantage of their position pay the price for this illegal behaviour.

-- the fact that the need for preserving and restoring architectural heritage is paramount in Pakistan, but careless restoration can often detract from the original features of the edifice. The ‘restoration’ of a three-century-old heritage site located near Dadu district, the Khudabad Mosque has resulted in the loss of heritage and left the mosque a mere remnant of its former glory, while a magnificent fort built around the mosque has been destroyed by inexperienced contractors who have taken its mud to conserve the mosque.

-- another threatened protest, this time by the capitals traders who are against paying a fee for parking outside their shops. People say in many countries around the world parking fees are paid by both traders and shoppers so why is it such a problem over here? People say not only is it a good idea that will generate funds for the cash strapped civic organisation, it will make shoppers more mindful of the time they spend in useless window shopping. – I.H.