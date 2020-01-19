close
Fri Jan 24, 2020
AFP
January 19, 2020

Rublev wins 2nd title of the season

AFP
January 19, 2020

ADELAIDE: Russian Andrey Rublev secured his second title in a week on Saturday after beating Lloyd Harris 6-3, 6-0 to win the Adelaide International.

The 18th-ranked third seed is the first man since Dominik Hrbaty in 2004 to lift two trophies during the first two weeks of an ATP season.

He won the Qatar Open in Doha last weekend.The victory was Rublev’s 12th in a row since November as he heads into the Australian Open, which begins Monday.

