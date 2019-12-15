close
Sun Dec 15, 2019
P
PPI
December 15, 2019

Northern win in PCB-Pepsi U16 One-Day tournament

Sports

P
PPI
December 15, 2019

KARACHI: Northern beat Southern Punjab by eight wickets in PCB-Pepsi Under-16 one-day tournament at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Saturday.

Northern reached the 110 runs target in the 19th over. Mohammad Saad scored an unbeaten 52 off 59 balls with five fours, while Shamyl Hussain scored 32 off 45 balls.

After the match was restricted to 20 overs due to rain, Southern Punjab scored 109 for nine in 20 overs. Mohammad Ammar top-scored for the side with 34 off 32 balls. Mohammad Ibrahim got three for 29.

Meanwhile, the match between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ended without a result as there was no play possible because of rain.

