December 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2019

World Bank shows interest in DMC Central projects

Karachi

The World Bank has shown its interest in several construction projects being carried out in the District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Central.

According to a statement issued by the DMC Central, a delegation of the WB met DMC chairman Rehan Hashmi of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) on Saturday. Vice Chairman Shakir Ali, Municipal Commissioner Fahim Khan and other officials were also present in the meeting. Hashmi said solid waste and sewerage problems were discussed in the meeting, and hinted that soon new projects would be announced for the district with the WB’s support.

He told the delegation how, due to dearth of local government powers and funds that had been curtailed by the Sindh government, the DMC Central was facing serious civic issues. “We are trying to do some work with the help of donations provided by philanthropists and nonprofit organisations.”

He explained how the entire district could be made garbage-free if even half of the funds, provided to the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), were granted to them.

The SSWMB worked under the provincial government and was currently functional in South, East, West, Korangi and Malir districts.

The chairman also briefed the delegation about different small civic projects being carried out by the district administration and sought their support.

The World Bank delegation, according to the statement, showed interest in different projects of the DMC and assured the representatives of all its assistance. A plan was also formulated in the meeting regarding the implementation of such projects.

