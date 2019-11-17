Punjab on top among provinces

LAHORE: Punjab, with 1622 points and 49 medals including 1 gold, 14 silver and 34 bronze medals got first position among provinces and finished at 5th place in 33rd National Games that concluded with a grand closing ceremony at Qayyum Stadium, Peshawar on Saturday. Punjab’s trophy was received by President Punjab Olympic Association Amir Jan at the closing ceremony. Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti was Chef de Mission of Punjab contingent at the closing ceremony. Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, on Saturday, congratulated the Punjab contingent for winning top position among provinces in the 33rd National Games. In a joint greeting message, Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh lauded the performance of Punjab athletes in the national sports extravaganza. They expressed hope that Punjab athletes will offer even better performance in the next edition of National Games.