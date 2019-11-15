SME Pakistan Forum on 21st

KARACHI: The first meeting of the SME Pakistan Forum (SMEPF) would be held at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on November 21, 2019, a statement of the Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) said on Thursday.

The meeting would be chaired by SBP Executive Director Syed Samar Hasnain with attendance from SBP directors, and other senior government officers from Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The aim of the SMEPF is to uplift the SME sector on fast track and to co-ordinate between the SBP, SMEDA, SECP, Provincial Small Industries Corporations, Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF), and UNISAME.

To promote, facilitate, motivate and upgrade the SME sector, UNISAME as member of SBP Technical Committee under National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) has from time to time urged the government for concrete measures to educate SMEs about the new technologies in production, management, marketing, accounting and inventory control. The government should encourage the SMEs to modernise and make plans for balancing and replacement of their units and arrange transfer of technology, the statement said.