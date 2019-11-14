close
Thu Nov 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2019

Milad

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2019

LAHORE:Workers organised Milad and conference on Wednesday at Bakhtiar Labour Hall to pay homage to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and remind themselves and those in power to work for a just society following the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Veteran trade union leader Khurshid Ahmad, general secretary of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA, urged the prime minister of Pakistan and his policy makers to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to establish an egalitarian society.

