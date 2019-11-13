PBF co-opts PPBL as member of Pro Committee

LAHORE: Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) has co-opted Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) as member of the Pakistan Professional Boxing Management Committee of PBF. Through this the PPBL will collaborate and assist the PBF to organide and operate its first Professional Boxing League in Pakistan.

The PBMC has been duly constituted by M Khalid Mahmood, President PBF, which will regulate the professional boxing activities in Pakistan in accordance with the PBF and AIBA Rules. This shall definitely help to promote boxing in Pakistan as well as better enable our national pugilists to elevate to International Standards while ensuring the prevention of these athletes from being debarred from pursuing their Olympic Dreams as well as competing in non-recognised boxing arenas.

Shahid Ahmad Khan, Director PPBL, has been appointed as one of the member of the PBMC of PBF as well as having the status of an observer on the executive committee and the general council of PBF. The boxing fraternity of Pakistan has welcomed Shahid Ahmad Khan in the PBF family and is confident that his presence in PBF would be of great benefit.

Syed Nouman Shah, President of PPBL confirmed and assured PBF of his complete support for the promotion and development of boxing.

The initiative taken by Syed Nouman Shah has been applauded by the PBF and this understanding of promoting boxers for Olympic and Professional programs will go a long way in the promotion and development of Boxing in Pakistan.