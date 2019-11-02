PVCA’s CEO Ashiq Qureshi dies

LAHORE: Nawab Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) died of cardiac arrest late Thursday night.

He was son of former Governor Punjab Nawab Sadiq Hussain Qureshi, who was also former president Pakistan Hockey Federation. Ashiq, a former fast bowler, was also a close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan. A former Pakistan Army athlete and a former national U-19 cricketer Ashiq Qureshi also played a vital role in the development of Lahore city cricket and for the last two decades he had been managing and organizing veterans’ cricket in the country. In initiated veteran cricket to help former cricketers financially side by side keeping them physically fit. He was also attached with the cancer hospital and through Imran Khan Foundation he helped out cricketers of the country and also supported development of cricket grounds and infrastructure where necessary. His Namaz-i-Janaza will be held on November 2 (Saturday) at 11.00 am at Lahore Polo Club Ground at Jillani Park while he will be laid to rest at ancestral graveyard in Multan. His Qul and Quran Khawani will be held on November 3 (Sunday) at PCB;’s National Cricket Academy at 3.00 pm. Ashiq has died at the age of 70, having left behind his widow and four daughters to mourn his death.

Azhar Zaidi, former manager Pakistan cricket team, while condoling Ashiq Qureshi’s death, said he was true lover of the game of cricket and served the cricket at all levels. His services to the game, and veterans cricket in particular, will long be remembered. It may be added here that Ashiq Qureshi was also Chairman of P&T Gymkhana Cricket Club.

Others who condoled the death of Qureshi included former PCB chairman Khalid Mahmood, umpire Aleem Dar, former Test cricketers Abdul Razzaq and Imran Nazir

Our Karachi correspondent adds: The Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) has condoled the sudden death of its CEO, Nawab Ashiq Hussain Qureshi.

“We are all shattered and in immense grief since we heard the news of Ashiq’s death. He had felt pain in chest and went to hospital at around 10 pm on Thursday but died on the way to the hospital,” Fawad Ijaz Khan, Chairman, PVCA, disclosed in his statement issued here on Friday. Fawad added: “He was a thorough gentleman and an active veteran cricketer. He was engaged in many social and philanthropic activities. He had also been Honorary Consul General of France in Lahore.”

Meanwhile the PVCA has decided to postpone the northern region final as well as the national final of the 20th Veterans Cup which were due to be played November 3 and November 10 respectively.