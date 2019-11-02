‘Students can bring about social change’

LAHORE:University of Okara Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar has said the 12,000 students currently enrolled in the university will become torchbearers of social change in the entire region.

According to a press release, he stated this while addressing the orientation session of the students admitted in the Fall session on Friday. He was of the view that the university education did not only change a person’s life but revitalised a family and society at large. “Education empowers people. This region is engulfed in certain vibes like violence against women and children, child labour, child abuse, early marriages, overpopulation, drugs and street crimes. “If we engage the youths in education and co-curricular activities, these menaces are likely to perish and society will witness a positive change”, said Dr Zakar.

The orientation session was meant to welcome the new students and appraise them of the university rules and regulations besides providing them with career counselling. The departments which took part in the session included Department of Communication Studies, Department of Sociology, Department of Psychology, Department of Fine Arts, Department of Urdu, Department of Mathematics, Department of Statistic, Department of Economics, Department of Management Sciences, Department of English, Department of Botany, Department of Computer Science, Department of Biotechnology, Department of Education, Department of Islamic Studies and Faculty of Science.

PU job fair: A one-day event “Entrepreneurship & Agri- Business Development Ideas and Job Fair” was held at the Punjab University’s Institute of Agricultural Sciences (IAGS) here Friday.

PU Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Shoaib Afzal Malik, Umer Farooq, Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, and others participated in the event. IAGS Director Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider highlighted the theme of job fair and educated the students about entrepreneurship and agri-business Ideas.

Dr Shafiq and Tariq Tanvir reflected the basic concepts and ideas of beautification of the environment and how business could be started.