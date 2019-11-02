Widow gang raped in Sundar

LAHORE:A widow was allegedly gang raped by three persons in the Sundar police limits on Friday. Police reached the scene and collected evidences. The victim's family gathered on a road and lodged protest. They said three persons kidnapped her and took to Maraka Quarters. They raped her and later threw her outside her house. The victim was admitted to hospital. Further investigation is underway.

suicide: A 19-year-old youth committed suicide after his father admonished him over work in Ferozewala on Friday.

The victim yet to be identified was a resident of Imamia Colony. Locals said he came out from house and headed towards an empty plot. He whipped out a pistol and opened firing at his temple, resulting in his death. Police reached the scene and collected evidences. Further investigation is underway.

Firing practice: Firing practice was organised at Qila Gujar Singh District Police Lines on Friday.

Cops from different police stations, police lines and 37 female officials from Security Division took part in the firing practice. They fired 10 rounds each with SMG gun and Beretta pistol.