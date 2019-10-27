Indian occupation of Kashmir in 1947: Kashmiris observe black day today

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and elsewhere will observe the Black Day Sunday to mark the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India on October 27, 1947. The seemingly unending bloodbath and violence continues to take its toll on people of Kashmir. It was on this day when Indian troops invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in blatant violation of the Partition Plan of the Subcontinent and against the Kashmiris' aspirations. Unlike previous years, this year, the eventful day has achieved greater significance in the wake of the unilateral, immoral and unconstitutional measures taken by India on August 05, revoking the special status of Occupied Kashmir, putting at risk the regional peace and giving way to tension with Pakistan through its mindless actions.

Since then, the occupied territory has been under complete blockade and communications blackout, totally cut-off from the outside world. The oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir are deprived of their fundamental rights and have been facing acute food and medicines shortage. So much so, they are unable even to offer prayers at mosques and children cannot go to school. Every locality, street and market is manned by massive presence of the security forces.

Prime Minister Imran Khan emphatically contested the case of Kashmir at the recent United Nations General Assembly session, urging the world to act immediately and press India to lift curfew in Occupied Kashmir and provide Kashmiris the pledged right to self-determination.

The international community disapproved India's action of August 5 and expressed serious concern over the restrictions imposed in Occupied Kashmir.

Similarly, the UN Security Council met in closed doors and discussed Kashmir issue and the OIC Contact Group has twice held its meetings on the issue. Iran, China, Turkey and Malaysia have also expressed concern over the dire human rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Under the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the nation observes Kashmir Day every Friday to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris. Pakistan's civil and military leadership have categorically reiterated that the country will stand by the Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

To mark black day, various activities, including seminars and rallies will be taken out in different parts of the country. Instructions have also been given to Pakistani missions abroad to organize events and engage with Pakistani Diaspora, local parliamentarians, think-tanks and other relevant people to highlight significance of the day.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur told a media conference in Islamabad that people from across the world would come out on Sunday (today) and hold demonstrations to mark the Kashmiris' Black Day.

The minister said several programmes including rallies and seminars had been planned throughout the country to express solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir and push for just settlement of the issue of Kashmir under the UN resolutions.

He noted a message would be sent through these demonstrations to draw the world attention towards the festering Kashmir dispute for its early resolution, pointing out that 08 million people had been incarcerated in Occupied Kashmir since August 5 and there was complete blockade.

Gandapur said Kashmir issue had been internationalized and Indian PM Modi's ideology exposed as a result of effective diplomacy of Pakistan. He said the world had endorsed Pakistan's stance on Kashmir issue.

To a question, the minister, who has been an arch rival of JUI-Fazl chief Fazlur Rehman believed that the JUI-Fazl chief would harm the Kashmir cause by holding long march at this critical juncture.

He said Fazl did nothing for Kashmir cause when he was Chairman Kashmir Committee and now he was trying to push Kashmir issue on the back burner.