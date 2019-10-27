FBR-Railways Veterans Cricket begins

LAHORE: Income Tax Seniors beat SA School Seniors by 75 runs in the first match of FBR - Railways Veterans Cricket Championship that inaugurated at Railways Stadium on Saturday.

General Manager Pakistan Railways, President PRSB Shahid Aziz and Chief Commissioner Income Tax Syed Nadeem Rizvi were the guests and inaugurated the championship. Chief Executive PVCA Nawab Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, Commissioner FBR Bahzad Anwar, Vice President PRSB Hamdan Nazir, Sports Officer PRSB Tariq Mehmood, Accounts Officer Atta Hussain Butt, Syed Najam ul Saeed, Mir Arshad Pervaiz, Waleed Yaqoob, Sami Malik, Hasnain Abid, Manzoor Ali Arif and Imran Willium were also present there.

Income Tax Seniors batting first 296/8 after 30 over. M Younas 69, Tariq Mehmood 56, Aziz ur Rehman 51 runs not out, Junaid Sheikh 31, Bahzad Anwar 22 and Hamdan Nazir 17 runs. SA School Seniors bowling Sarfraz Hussain 2/44, Imran Hafeez 2/58 and Tanzeem Najam 2/60 Wickets.

In reply SA School Seniors 221/8 after 30 overs. Abbas Ali 73, Imran Hafeez 39, M Zia 22 and Shahid Mushtaq 20 runs. Income Tax Seniors bowling Khurram Siddique got 3/20, Qadeer Khan 2/21, Mir Alam 2/32 wickets. Adnan Rasheed, Irfan Dilshad were the umpires and M Akyan Khan was the scorer. Later, former Test cricketer Ashraf Ali gave away man of the match award to M Younas.