Nishat Power profit rises 35pc

KARACHI: Nishat Power Limited profit increased 35 percent to Rs1.337 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, with EPS of Rs3.779, a bourse filing said.

The company earned Rs983 million with EPS of Rs2.779 in the corresponding period last fiscal. The board did not announce any interim cash dividend for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, notice to the PSX said.

During Q1FY20, net sales witnessed a decline of 15 percent YoY to Rs4,953 million, due to 41 percent YoY decline in dispatches to 186GWh, however furnace oil prices went up by 11 percent YoY.