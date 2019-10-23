Jahaiz staged on LWMC premises

LAHORE:Lahore Arts Council’s initiative “Alhamra on Wheel" staged play “Jahaiz” on the premises of Lahore College for Women University, here Tuesday.

The purpose of the drama was to encourage students to stay away from this social evil. The play was presented by Azad Theatre and was written by William Pervez and directed by Malik Aslam.

On the opening of the drama, Lahore Arts Council‘s Director Arts & Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi welcomed the students and dedicated the play “Jahaiz” to the people of Kashmir. He said dowry was a dreadful and unethical practice in our society. Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said that dowry is a social evil which affected our society very badly as it is the root cause of many evils and LAC through street theatre educate people specially youths that we can save our family system from destruction by getting rid of dowry's curse.

The play was appreciated by the students and faculty members. Lahore College for Women University Principal Ms Mahrukh Bokhari appreciated the LAC’s efforts to educate youths. She stated that Lahore Arts Council should continue to stage this kind of motivational and awareness based dramas for students.