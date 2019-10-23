close
Wed Oct 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2019

Jahaiz staged on LWMC premises

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2019

LAHORE:Lahore Arts Council’s initiative “Alhamra on Wheel" staged play “Jahaiz” on the premises of Lahore College for Women University, here Tuesday.

The purpose of the drama was to encourage students to stay away from this social evil. The play was presented by Azad Theatre and was written by William Pervez and directed by Malik Aslam.

On the opening of the drama, Lahore Arts Council‘s Director Arts & Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi welcomed the students and dedicated the play “Jahaiz” to the people of Kashmir. He said dowry was a dreadful and unethical practice in our society. Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said that dowry is a social evil which affected our society very badly as it is the root cause of many evils and LAC through street theatre educate people specially youths that we can save our family system from destruction by getting rid of dowry's curse.

The play was appreciated by the students and faculty members. Lahore College for Women University Principal Ms Mahrukh Bokhari appreciated the LAC’s efforts to educate youths. She stated that Lahore Arts Council should continue to stage this kind of motivational and awareness based dramas for students.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore