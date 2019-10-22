‘Restaurant raided over tax evasion’

LAHORE :Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) raided a restaurant branches on the complaint registered by some customers on Prime Minister’s complaint portal about tax evasion by the restaurants.

On the complaint, PRA chairman constituted a team led by Additional Commissioner Ms Ifra Tabasum who conducted surprise visits simultaneously to their branches located in DHA, Faisal Town and Garden Town. The PRA team impounded the record of sales and purchases. A customer had lodged complaints against the restaurant on the Prime Minister’s complaint portal and had alleged evasion of sales tax on services collected from them. The teams were directed to scrutinise the record of the food chain and submit report to PRA chairman within three days. Chairman PRA has expressed gratitude to the customers for helping in enforcement of Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act and assured of taking necessary action on every actionable complaint.