Rizwan likely to be named T20 vice-captain

LAHORE: Wicketkeeper batsman M Rizwan is likely to be named as vice-captain of Pakistan T20 side.

It has also been learnt that the board is considering to appoint Babar Azam as vice-captain of the Test team, his name is also under the consideration for the leadership of the national ODI team.

On Friday, the 25-year-old batsman replaced Sarfraz Ahmed to captain the team in the shortest format of the game.

According to source, the ODI captain will be announced after the upcoming tour of Australia. The official announcement of Test and T20 vice-captain will be made in a timely manner.