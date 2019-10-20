close
Sun Oct 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 20, 2019

Rizwan likely to be named T20 vice-captain

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 20, 2019

LAHORE: Wicketkeeper batsman M Rizwan is likely to be named as vice-captain of Pakistan T20 side.

It has also been learnt that the board is considering to appoint Babar Azam as vice-captain of the Test team, his name is also under the consideration for the leadership of the national ODI team.

On Friday, the 25-year-old batsman replaced Sarfraz Ahmed to captain the team in the shortest format of the game.

According to source, the ODI captain will be announced after the upcoming tour of Australia. The official announcement of Test and T20 vice-captain will be made in a timely manner.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports