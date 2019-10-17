Six killed, 25 injured as bus overturns near Moro

SUKKUR: As many as six people were killed and 25 injured when a bus overturned at the National Highway near Moro on Wednesday.

The police said the accident occurred when the bus carrying people returning from Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s Urs, overturned near Moro on the National Highway. It took over three hours for the police and locals to remove the bodies and the injured trapped in the crushed vehicle and send them to nearby hospitals in Nawabshah and Khairpur.

The absence of trained rescue staff to cut up the vehicle to remove the injured and stabilize them with first aid led to the death of six people besides turning the condition of 25 injured miserable.

Unfortunately, this is a daily happening in most of the accidents across Sindh where trained medical rescue service is not available. The deceased were identified as Shoukat Sheikh, Mumtaz Sheikh, Dolan Sheikh, Ameer Bakhsh Langhah, Deedar Abbasi and Abdullah. Some of the injured passengers held the driver responsible for the accident. They alleged that the driver slept on the wheel leading to the tragedy. Police are conducting further inquiries.