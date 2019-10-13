Shell Pakistan inducts new lorries

Karachi: Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) had inducted aluminum tank lorries for their dedicated Haulier fleet for the distribution of fuel across Pakistan to its customers, a statement said on Saturday.

It added that the new aluminum tank lorries enhance efficiency by allowing higher volumes of product to be transported as compared to steel tank lorries according to the parameters set by National Highway Authority on axle to weight ratio.

The new tank lorries provide a number of advantages for the industry, environment and country. Aluminum tank lorries are light weight as compared to the previously used steel tank lorries, thereby being better for Pakistan’s roads. The material is non-corrosive and negates static charge, which increases their safety and security. The aluminum tank lorry also reduces maintenance cost and improves fuel economy while reducing environmental impact.

Haroon Rashid, managing director Shell Pakistan Limited said the company -- the oldest energy multi-national in the country – is always at the forefront of introducing international products and standards.

“Shell is proud to play a part in making the transportation of fuel across the country safer and more efficient,” Rashid said.