Fri Oct 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2019

National Basketball: Islamabad rout Multan

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad outclassed Multan in the first leg of pool round of National Basketball Championship Grade A being organised by Pakistan Basketball Federation at Sargodha.

Eight top teams including Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, Hazara in pool A and Faisalabad, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Sargodha in pool B are taking part in national championship.

Islamabad which won the national divisional grade B championship to qualify for grade A earlier this year performed wonderfully well in first match against strong Multan side winning it with 66 -59 points.

Islamabad recovered from 15 points deficit to beat Multan. Farhan Qayyum played exceptionally scoring 21 points. Rizwan Khurshid and M Rameez sunk in 16 and 12 points respectively.

