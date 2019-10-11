National Basketball: Islamabad rout Multan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad outclassed Multan in the first leg of pool round of National Basketball Championship Grade A being organised by Pakistan Basketball Federation at Sargodha.
Eight top teams including Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, Hazara in pool A and Faisalabad, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Sargodha in pool B are taking part in national championship.
Islamabad which won the national divisional grade B championship to qualify for grade A earlier this year performed wonderfully well in first match against strong Multan side winning it with 66 -59 points.
Islamabad recovered from 15 points deficit to beat Multan. Farhan Qayyum played exceptionally scoring 21 points. Rizwan Khurshid and M Rameez sunk in 16 and 12 points respectively.
