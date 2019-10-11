close
Fri Oct 11, 2019
AFP
October 11, 2019

Toulouse sack coach

October 11, 2019

TOULOUSE, France: French Ligue 1 club Toulouse said Thursday they had sacked coach Alain Casanova, after their latest defeat left the club languishing close to the relegation zone.

In a statement Toulouse said Denis Zanko, the club’s academy director, would take over coaching until further notice. Casanova returned to the club for a second stint as coach at the start of last season and won 10 of his 47 games in charge.

His sacking came after a 3-1 defeat at the weekend at home to Bordeaux which left the club in 18th place in the league, one place above automatic relegation. He was sacked after his first stint as coach in March 2015.

