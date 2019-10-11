640 food points sealed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The Punjab Food Authority sealed 640 food points and stopped the production of 344 food outlets in September. PFA teams also imposed Rs19.058 million cumulative fine and served warning notices for improvement on 32,963 food business operators while conducting dozens of special operations and routine checking drive across province, stated PFA Director General Captain (r) Muhammad Usman here on Thursday.
