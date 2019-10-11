Govt asked to take notice of ‘threats’ to journalists in Hangu, Orakzai

HANGU: The journalists’ community in Hangu and Orakzai districts on Thursday asked the KP government to take notice of the threats hurled at them by an unknown caller. The members of the Orakzai Union of Journalists and Hangu Press Club held meeting with Khan Zaman Orakzai in the chair.

Speaking at the meeting, Orakzai Union of Journalists general secretary Khan Zaman Orakzai said that an unknown caller from abroad threatened the journalists with kidnapping, killing and bombing their press clubs.

“You people are not giving coverage to our organizational activities in the districts. We have been funding our organisation to carry out sectarian violence between Shia-Sunni in Hangu and Orakzai districts,” he quoted the unknown caller as saying.