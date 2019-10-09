Holding backs return of int’l cricket to Pakistan

LAHORE: West Indies fast-bowling legend Michael Holding has endorsed the full return of international cricket to Pakistan saying the security here was fantastic.

The 65-year-old Holding, visited Pakistan as a special guest for Pakistan’s three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

“Nothing has changed in Pakistan. The love for cricket attracts me to visit this country,” Holding said. Holding said the security in Pakistan was fantastic. “I hope that more international teams would consider playing cricket in front of an enthusiastic crowd,” he said.

He said if he had any apprehension or fear of security, he wouldn’t have come to Pakistan. “I have no problem here. It was good and encouraging news that the Sri Lankans were playing international matches here,” he said.