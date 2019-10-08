close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
AFP
October 8, 2019

Ashwin back among top 10 in ICC Test rankings

Sports

AFP
October 8, 2019

DUBAI: R Ashwin is back in the top ten for Test bowlers in the ICC rankings after his match haul of eight wickets in his first international match in 2019, the first Test against South Africa in Visakhapatnam.

Rohit Sharma, who marked his Test opening debut with twin hundreds, vaulted 36 places to a career-high 17th while his captain Virat Kohli had his points drop below 900. Steven Smith continues to lead the Test batting rankings with 937 points, opening up a 38-point lead over Kohli.

