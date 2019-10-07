close
Mon Oct 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 7, 2019

Restaurant opened

Islamabad

 
October 7, 2019

Islamabad :Federal Minister for Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan inaugurated a restaurant at Qilla of Rice at Bahria Town Phase VII, says a press release.

He was accompanied by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Central Vice President Zahid Hussain Kazmi, MPA Haji Amjad Mahmood Chaudhry and large number of guests. Qilla of Rice, Chief Executive Malik, Abid Hussain, Asad Abbasi and Manager Malik Fayaz thanked the minister for gracing the ceremony with his presence. The minister appreciated the ambience of the restaurant and food quality.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad