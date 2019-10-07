Restaurant opened

Islamabad :Federal Minister for Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan inaugurated a restaurant at Qilla of Rice at Bahria Town Phase VII, says a press release.

He was accompanied by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Central Vice President Zahid Hussain Kazmi, MPA Haji Amjad Mahmood Chaudhry and large number of guests. Qilla of Rice, Chief Executive Malik, Abid Hussain, Asad Abbasi and Manager Malik Fayaz thanked the minister for gracing the ceremony with his presence. The minister appreciated the ambience of the restaurant and food quality.