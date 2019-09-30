Navy retain CNS Open Shooting title

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy impressively defended the title of 5th CNS Open Shooting Championship by securing 88 medals.

Sindh and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) secured second and third positions, respectively, in this championship that concluded here on Sunday.

Two events were played on the last day. In the individual category of 25-metre Big Bore Pistol (Professional) event for men, Navy’s Uzair Ahmed and Shahrukh Khan claimed gold and bronze medals, respectively, while Sindh’s Azeem-ur-Rehman took silver medal.

In the team category of this event, Navy won gold, Sindh claimed silver, and Sindh Police took bronze medal. In the individual category of 50-metre point 22 Open Sight Rifle event for men, WAPDA’s M Akhtar claimed gold medal and Atif Maqsood of Sindh-A took silver medal. Khalid bin Anwar grabbed bronze medal.

In the team category of this event, Navy-B and Navy-A won gold and silver medals, respectively, while RSSC-A took bronze medal. In the individual category of Skeet event, Sindh’s Ahmed Sultan and Khurrum Inam won gold and silver medals, respectively, while Asif Mahmood of Navy-A took bronze medal.

In the team category of this event, Sind won gold, Navy-A claimed silver, and Navy-B took bronze. Navy finished with 33 gold medals, 32 silver and 23 bronze. Sindh got four gold, two silver, and four bronze.

PAF grabbed three gold, four silver, and three bronze.

WAPDA won eight medals (one silver, seven bronze) for fourth position; Punjab with two medals (one silver, one bronze) stood fifth; and ASF and FRA each won one bronze medal to take sixth and seventh positions, respectively.

The teams of BRA and HEC failed to win any medal. It is to be noted that 25 events (11 for men, five for women, four for youth) were conducted in this seven-day championship. The team of Army did not take part in the event.

Festival events in Big Bore (Pistol and Rifle) categories were also played. About 400 shooters from Navy, PAF, ASF, Sindh, Punjab, FRA, BRA, WAPDA, Sindh Rangers, Sindh Police teams and different shooting clubs from Karachi participated in this championship.

In the festival events, Navy won 15 medals (six gold, three silver, six bronze) to claim first position and ASF with four medals (two gold, two silver) secured the second position, while Sindh Police with three medals (one gold, one silver, one bronze) stood third.

WAPDA won one gold medal to take fourth position, Sindh grabbed five medals (three silver, two bronze) for fifth position, and KGSSR won one silver medal to take sixth position. The team of RSSC was on number seventh with one bronze medal.