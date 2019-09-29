West Brom take top spot, Leeds crash

LONDON: West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic saluted Nathan Ferguson for inspiring a 2-0 win at QPR that sent his side to the top of the Championship after Leeds suffered a 1-0 loss against Charlton on Saturday.

Ferguson was outstanding at left-back and scored his first goal for West Brom to put them ahead seven minutes into the second half at Loftus Road.

The 18-year-old strode forward from his own half and sent a right-footed strike past QPR keeper Joe Lumley.

Matheus Pereira also scored his first Albion goal, the on-loan Sporting Lisbon man netted with a late free-kick to seal the victory. Former West Ham manager Bilic, who worked with England midfielder Declan Rice at the east London club, was full of praise for Ferguson and believes he is destined for a similar bright future. He’s only a kid in a positive way in that he’s not afraid to take the ball forward and have a shot. Albion are unbeaten in seven matches and were much the better side at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium as they moved one point clear of second placed Swansea.