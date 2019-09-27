close
Fri Sep 27, 2019
AFP
September 27, 2019

Two children beaten to death in India for defecating in open

Top Story

NEW DELHI: Two children were beaten to death in India for defecating in the open, police said Thursday, underlining the violence sometimes unleashed to enforce Prime Minister Narendra Modi´s flagship cleanliness drive.

The children from the Dalit community, India´s lowest social caste previously known as "untouchables", were on their way to their grandfather´s house in the Shivpuri district in the central state of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

"It was early morning and they had stopped to attend to nature´s call" when they were attacked, police inspector general Raja Babu Singh told AFP by phone. "The kids were taken to the hospital but they succumbed to their injuries." Two brothers had been arrested, one of whom appeared to be "mentally unsound", Singh added.

