Fri Sep 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2019

Recovery of income support levy: LHC directs FBR to decide Maryam’s appeal in 30 days

OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2019

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to decide PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s appeal against its notice for recovery of income support levy within 30 days.

Justice Ayesha A Malik was hearing a miscellaneous application filed by the PML-N leader in the main petition challenging a notice demanding over Rs 1.257 million as income support levy tax for the year 2013.

Maryam’s lawyer contended before the court that an appeal against the tax notice was pending before the commissioner Inland Revenue but the stay order would cease soon, which would pave the way for the FBR to start recovery process. Justice Malik directed the FBR to decide the appeal in 30 days and no recovery would be done till the final outcome of the appeal.

