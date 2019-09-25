KPHA asks districts to hold inter-club tournaments

ISLAMABAD: In an unprecedented move to promote hockey in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the General Council of KP Hockey Association has decided to suspended membership of all those districts failing to organise yearly inter-club championships.

KP Hockey Association President Zahir Shah told ‘The News’ on Tuesday that the decision was taken to promote hockey and to generate game’s activities in every knock and corner of the province.

“The house has decided to suspend membership of all those districts in the province which fail to hold inter-district championships in their respective areas. Unless and until you work for the promotion of hockey in real terms, you have no right to become part of the administration,” Zahir Shah said.

He said that the districts’ activities will be monitored. “We will be intimating the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on the decision taken in the best interest of the game in the province. We want to generate maximum hockey activities and the step is taken in that direction.”

As many as 14 representatives (two from Peshawar) of 13 districts attended the general council meeting on Tuesday. “November has been set as the month to organise the inter-club championship, which will be participated by registered players and clubs. New clubs can also participate depending on filing applications for the purpose.”

All districts have been asked to complete the inter-club activities by mid November this year after which the association will organise the first ever All Pakistan Brig(r) Hamidi Hockey Tournament from November 20.

“Brig Hamidi was one of the two former greats who have taken part in four Olympics. Late Brig Atif being the other one. The championship is being organised to pay tribute to late Hamidi.”

Meanwhile, KP Inter-District Junior Tournament will be held in the last week of December with seniors to be organised in January.

To select the KP team for the 33rd National Games, the selection committee headed by Saeed Khan shortlisted 36 probables. “As many as 160 players from all over the province turned up for trials.”

The selection committee also included FATA secretary Ayub Khan, Ziaur Rahman Bunori, Yasir Islam and Ehsanullah. KP deputy director Sports Board Azizullah Khan was also present as observer during the trials.

The house also thanked PHF secretary Asif Bajwa for donating 150 hockey sticks for the KP Hockey Association. “We are thankful to PHF secretary for showing interest and helping the game flourish in the province.”