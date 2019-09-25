close
Wed Sep 25, 2019
AFP
September 25, 2019

European MPs hail UK court ´victory for parliament´

World

AFP
September 25, 2019

BRUSSELS: European lawmakers hailed the British supreme court´s decision on Tuesday to overturn the suspension of the parliament in London as a victory for democracy. European Commission officials, currently locked in talks to try to revive the Brexit agreement, were cautious about being drawn into comment on British affairs.

But parliamentarians did not hold back, congratulating their cross-Channel Westminster counterparts on a legal victory against Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "At least one big relief in the Brexit saga: the rule of law in the UK is alive and kicking," said Guy Verhofstadt, former Belgian premier and head of the EU parliament Brexit steering group. "Parliaments should never be silenced in a real democracy. I never want to hear Boris Johnson or any other Brexiteer say again that the European Union is undemocratic."

