‘Moment of truth’ at key UN climate summit

UNITED NATIONS: Some 60 world leaders came together at the UN Monday for a "climate emergency" summit aimed at reinvigorating the faltering Paris agreement, at a time when mankind is releasing more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere than at any time in history.

From heat waves to slow-crawling hurricanes to rapidly acidifying oceans, the impacts of global warming are being felt more than ever before, yet the gap between carbon reduction targets demanded by scientists to avert catastrophe and actions thus far taken is only widening.

"The climate emergency is a race we are losing, but it is a race we can win," said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a statement issued before the summit formally opened, which announced that 66 countries have now signaled their intent to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. At present, only around 20 countries have incorporated the pledge into their national law or made concrete policy plans to implement it. The European Union hopes to achieve a consensus between its members by 2020.

In another early announcement, French President Emmanuel Macron, who has made the protection of rainforests a signature issue, invited his counterparts from Chile, Colombia and Bolivia to a meeting where $500 million in extra funds were pledged by The World Bank, Inter-American Development Bank, and non-profit Conservation International.

The summit comes as a new, youth-led movement has emerged and re-energized climate activism, symbolized by Swedish teen Greta Thunberg who will take the podium in the morning following a speech by Guterres. Thunberg along with millions of others around the world rallied on Friday, calling for climate justice and for the voices of the younger generations who will be most affected by increasing extreme weather events to be heard.

Fewer than half the 136 heads of government or state in New York this week to attend the UN General Assembly will be present Monday.

Among the list of those absent will be US President Donald Trump, who pulled his country out of the Paris Accord upon taking power and has made slashing environmental regulations a key part of his platform. But he denied that his absence was a "snub," telling reporters Sunday he was seeing people affected by flooding in Houston.

"The floods are very important to me. And climate change - everything is very important." Others absent are President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, under whose leadership the Amazon rainforest is continuing to burn at record rates, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison whose government has pursued an aggressively pro-coal agenda. China, the world´s biggest carbon emitter by far but also a leader in the renewables sector, will be present and represented by foreign minister Wang Yi, with Guterres hinting last week that the East Asian giant will be committing to new measures.