Minister calls for discouraging all kinds of violence against women

Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza has said that the Child Marriage Restraint Act 2013 and rules pertaining to end violence against women are being strictly implemented in the province. She also called for discouraging inhuman treatment meted out with women to steer society towards path of development and prosperity.

She said this while addressing an awareness program as a chief guest at the Sindh Scouts Auditorium on Thursday. She said that civil society and all other segments of the society together had to take a positive and practical role to achieve the goal.

Raza said that women had played a vital role in the political, economical and social development of the country. She said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had dreamt of giving appropriate representation to women in all spheres of life and she always encouraged women to play their role in the development of society and had created opportunities for women empowerment.

She said that the Pakistan peoples Party was taking forward the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and the women development department of the province had launched several programmes to strengthen and empower women in the province which would bring lasting effects on the well-being of womenfolk.

She said that legal assistance was being presented to women in need while the trained psychic therapist were also providing counseling for rehabilitation and addressing the emotional and mental unease of affected women under the women development department. She also announced to launch a massive campaign for women rights and directed officials of the department to organise such programmes in schools and colleges throughout the province.